Penny Market Hungary appoints new CEO

Bence Gaál

German-owned discount supermarket chain Penny Market Hungary has announced the appointment of Florian Jens Naegele as CEO, taking over from Jens-Thilo Krieger, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Naegele officially took over the role on October 1. The new CEO is responsible for sales, supplies, expansion, marketing, construction, revision, quality assurance, and project management.

Naegele was formerly a member of the management of Aldi Süd and Aldi Switzerland, and also worked in a leadership position with supermarket rival Lidl. Prior to coming to Hungary, he worked in the management of Penny Market Germany.