New sales and marketing director at Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest

Bence Gaál

With the departure of Alexandra Schmidt – on maternity leave since September 1 – Judit Dénes took over the position of director of sales and marketing at Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Judit Dénes

Dénes began her career as a management trainee in 2000 at Kempinski Lufthansa Center in Beijing. She joined Kempinski Corvinus in Budapest as a conference and banqueting sales coordinator in 2002. During the following years, she successfully moved up the ladder, gaining experience in both corporate sales and group sales.

After her maternity leave, she strengthened the hotelʼs team as marketing manager for a while, and her name is associated with the launch of the hotelʼs catering service, The Kitchen Caters brand. For the past two years, she has held the position of sales director at the head of Kempinskiʼs field sales team.

She has extensive experience in dealing with local and international clientele, global market trends, and sales conversion strategies, and will be a key player in retaining and reestablishing Kempinski Hotel Corvinusʼs presence on the international market, the press release notes.