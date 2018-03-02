New managing director to head Canon Hungária

BBJ

As of January 1, a new managing director, Jaap van ’t Ooster has been in post at Canon Hungária Kft. The Dutch professional has been with the company for 35 years.

In the last two years, Jaap van ’t Ooster undertook the position of European director program lead B2B transformation for Canon EMEA working from London. Due to this transformation Canon is changing its product-focused marketing attitude to customer oriented strategy and execution, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

The portfolio of thousands of products and services have customer overlap and bring many new business opportunities. The transformation at such a huge organisation comes with a series of changing ways of working and re-organization for each market, which by now has been competed across the EMEA region (Europe, Middle-East and Africa).

“I want to thank Győző Kroó for his endeavours of establishing the new Canon setup in Hungary and managing his Hungarian team with good business results within the European organization in previous years. I will do my utmost to further build on these results through working with my team so that we can be proud of our achievements for our customers and Canon,” Jaap van ’t Ooster said.