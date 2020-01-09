New managing director at Ford Hungary

Bence Gaál

Ford announced the appointment of Attila Szabó as the new managing director of Ford Hungary, starting this month, replacing Viktor Szamosi who became operations director, responsible for Ford CEE European direct markets.

Attila Szabó

Szabó is now responsible for the Czech market as well.

During his career at the company, he managed Fordʼs Romanian subsidiary, and Fordʼs European pricing center in Szentendre, where he headed one of the organizationʼs largest pricing teams, serving all European markets.

“I look forward to this new challenge and to finally reap the benefits of my experience over the years in the Hungarian market," Szabó says. "We are facing a challenging year, with our new communication campaign launched on December 26th called ʼBring On Tomorrowʼ showing what the future holds."

"This campaign is a clear signal that we are living in exciting times and that Ford is ahead of a great transformation as well. As part of this transformation, we will be introducing a brand new line of products in 2020, featuring 14 electric models. Connecting people and their cars to the world around them will also be a key part."