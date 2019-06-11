New leasing director at Colliers Hungary

Bence Gaál

Real estate consultancy Colliers has announced the appointment of Melinda Kovács as head of landlord office agency for Hungary in Budapest, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

Formerly, Kovács was leasing manager and part of the management team of Skanska Hungary. There she played a key role in leasing Mill Park (securing IT Services and Cognizant as tenants), Nordic Light 1-3 and Green House to international companies. Prior to joining Skanska, she worked as an office agent at DTZ for many years.

Colliers says she is responsible for overseeing and developing landlord leasing activities, including the leasing of Codic’s Green Court Office and TriGranit’s Millenium Gardens. Kovács started her new job at the beginning of June, replacing Michael Smithing, who stepped down from the position but will stay on through August as director of green building advisory services, the press release says.

Smithing leaves Colliers after serving the company for more than 25 years in a variety of different positions. He was managing partner for more than nine years, and was also responsible for launching Colliersʼ current operation in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Smithing was also a pioneer of the green building movement in the region with responsibility for developing Colliers regional green building advisory practice, which has certified almost one million square meters of space in some 60 projects.