New lead attorney joins Baker McKenzieʼs employment practice

Bence Gaál

Nóra Óváry-Papp became the new operative leader of the employment practice at law firm Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest Office in November, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Nóra Óváry-Papp

During her career, spanning nearly two decades, Nóra Óvary-Papp has had extensive experience advising domestic and international companies.

Her experience includes advising on the establishment and termination of employment relationships, compensation, flexible employment and working time issues, executives and other high-level employment matters, transfer of business transactions and mass redundancies, as well as other special employment-related projects and employment-related data privacy.

"In addition to needing a thorough understanding of the law and a business-minded and pragmatic approach, I consider people skills vitally important in ensuring clients feel their employment issues are in safe hands," Óváry-Papp says. "I am confident that due to my experience I will add further value to the superb employment practice of Baker McKenzie, and I consider it an exciting challenge."

Ákos Fehérváry, head of the employment group at Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office says, "Nóra brings unparalleled expertise to our office thanks to the experience she has amassed during her career to date. Having her on board will further enhance the strength of the employment services we provide and thereby we can support the operations and aims of our clients at the highest levels."