New head of marketing and PR at ConvergenCE

Bence Gaál

Orsolya Simon assumed the position of head of marketing and PR at real estate investor and developer ConvergenCE this month, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In addition to the comprehensive corporate communications of the company, she will also be responsible for supporting the leasing, asset, property, and project management business lines.

Csaba Zeley, director of asset management at ConvergenCE, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome such a highly qualified, professionally recognized, widely experienced specialist to our team. Orsolya has extensive knowledge in the field of property marketing and related communication activities, and I believe that her joining us is a worthy step in her career. Her appointment will further strengthen the ConvergenCE team, support the success of our projects and help us provide our customers with an even higher level of service."

Prior to her most recent appointment, Simon worked at DVM group, where she was in charge of the overall communication of the integrated building services provider for more than four years. Beforehand, she headed the marketing and PR department of global property advisor CBRE for more than a decade.

Simon received her MA in Hungarian literature and B.Ed. in English from the Eötvös Loránd University, she obtained another MA in International Relations from the University of Westminster in London. She also has a degree in economics with Public Relations specialization from the Budapest Business School.