New CEO at ALD Automotive Magyarország

Bence Gaál

As of September 1, Olena Tymofiyiva is taking over the position of CEO of ALD Automotive Magyarország Kft., a provider of fleet management and leasing solutions, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Olena Tymofiyiva

Previously acting as CEO in Bulgaria, she replaces Klaudija Časar Torkar who led the Hungarian ALD team from 2018. She will carry on her career at the firm as CEO in ALD Belgium.

Olena Tymofiyiva began her career at ALD Automotive in Ukraine in 2006. In 2009, she became CEO and was also made head of IT and projects in 2017. She was appointed CEO of ALD Automotive in Bulgaria in 2018. Olena holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School.

"I am convinced that with Klaudija and Olena’s expertise and experience, they will be great assets to continue the successful growth of our operations in Belgium and Hungary," says Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD. "Our aim is to accelerate ALDʼs strategic development throughout the Group in the mobility sector where the company is ideally positioned to benefit from structural trends and our leading positions in Belgium and Hungary will enable us to meet our clientsʼ evolving mobility needs."

ALD Automotive Magyarországbecame on of the major players of the Hungarian market, following the acquisition of MKB Euroleasing in 2016, serving large corporates and SMEs with a fleet of 15,576 vehicles (at the end of 2019)