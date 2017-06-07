Mastercard Hungary names new managers

BBJ

Three members of the Hungarian Mastercard team – Szabolcs Kovács, István Maklári and Ádám Szőnyi – have been appointed to bear responsibility, in their own fields, for activities in the whole CEE region, while Szabolcs Szendrei will be responsible for activities in the entire European region, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Szabolcs Szendrei has been appointed to a new position by Mastercard Europe. From this spring, he becomes director responsible for the European Corporate Credit Cards Team. The Hungarian expert will be responsible for the execution of the European credit card product strategy and for future value propositions of credit cards. His top priority will be to implement the globally new Mastercard Instalments service in European countries.

Szendrei has been working at the Budapest regional office of Mastercard since 2010. Until his recent promotion, he was in charge of Product Sales Management. During this time, he handled the Hungarian implementation of Mastercard Priceless Specials, and also had an important role in the launch of credit card and prepaid programs in this region.

István Maklári becomes leader of the Mastercard Advisors Regional Consultant Team (CEE Delivery Lead). With this promotion, the Hungarian specialist takes over the management of a team of 18 in seven offices (Warsaw, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest, Belgrade and Tel Aviv).

Maklári joined Mastercard Advisors as a Project Manager in July 2013. During his work in this position, he gained outstanding expertise in the fields of mobile payment and digital banking. From September 2015, he acted as Senior Project Manager and was responsible for more than 50 projects. The specialist, who has a degree in economics and an MBA, previously worked at consulting firm A.T. Kearney and the Boston Consulting Group.

Ádám Szőnyi has acted as Regional Business Development Leader for Mastercard Advisors since February 2016. He and his four-member team (in Vienna, Warsaw, Prague and Budapest) handle Consulting Sales and Business Development projects in 16 countries in the region.

With an impressive background in consulting, Szőnyi has been a member of the Budapest team for five years. From December 2013, he was responsible for activities in five countries and, from February 2016, for the whole CEE region. Szőnyi previously worked at A.T. Kearney, and prior to that in managerial and analytical positions at Budapest Bank and at GE in the U.K., Spain, the Netherlands and Hungary.

Szabolcs Kovács is Regional Product Leader for the CEE region. The Hungarian expert is responsible for the execution of credit card and debit card strategies in the 16 countries of the CEE region. Kovács has been working at the Budapest regional office of Mastercard since February 2009. Until his promotion, he was a Senior Account Manager.

In 2015, Kovács worked for several months in the Mastercard Johannesburg office, where he contributed to the creation of the South African contactless strategy. The specialist holds a degree in economics. Previously he was a leader of the real estate division of DBG Group, a company which primarily allocates Dutch working capital and which also specializes in SME counseling and property management. Prior to that, he was the chief manager of Regus Hungary for two years.