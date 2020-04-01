Márton Kocsis rejoins CERHA HEMPEL Dezső & Partners

Bence Gaál

Márton Kocsis rejoins CERHA HEMPEL Dezső & Partners as head of competition and compliance, effective today, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Kocsis worked in various positions at the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) and the Directorate General Competition of the European Commission, where he led high-profile cartel and antitrust investigations, with many of them resulting in record-breaking fines.

Between 2015 and 2019, he joined CERHA HEMPEL Dezső & Partners as senior expert for competition, where he, together with co-managing partner Tamás Polauf, developed a highly regarded competition practice.

The success of this period was recognized by leading law publisher Wolters Kluwer when it chose the firm’s competition practice group as competition practice of the year in 2017. Kocsis and Polauf also contributed, as authors and editors, to the publishing of a textbook on private enforcement of competition law based damages.

During the last year, Márton worked for MOL Group as group compliance chief counsel, acquiring experience about energy markets.

"I’m very happy and excited to join my old colleagues in a new role, as leader of the competition practice group," says Márton Kocsis. "I will work with my colleague, Tamás Polauf, to serve our existing clients with the flexible and high-end legal services that they have grown accustomed to, and to attract new clients with state-of-the-art innovative legal and compliance solutions that help them achieve the highest possible level of compliance."

Tamás Polauf adds, "As we continue to build our practice that we started in 2015, we couldn’t have asked for a person who is better suited to head our joint effort than Márton. Competition law engagements have started to play an increasingly important role in our daily operations, and our clients are looking for new, innovative compliance solutions in today’s ever-changing and complex legal environment, and therefore our organically growing competition practice needed a new, well experienced leader.

"I’m confident that the complex multi-national knowledge Márton has acquired in a corporate setting during the last period of his career will further strengthen our office and practice," he notes.