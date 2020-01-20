Kapolyi Law Firm names new head of competition practice

Bence Gaál

Kapolyi Law Firm announced the appointment of Katinka Tölgyes as head of its competition law practice, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Katinka Tölgyes

The expert has some 10 years of experience in competition, capital markets law, and compliance. Besides her role as head of the competition law practice, she will continue to work in other practices, the press release says.

Tölgyes began her career in 2007 at the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH), where she worked on civil, competition, consumer protection law, marketing communication, and public procurement cases until 2014.

Afterwards, she worked KELER Central Securities Depository Ltd. and KELER KSZF Central Counterparty Ltd. in the areas of capital and financial compliance from 2015 until 2019.

As chief compliance officer, she oversaw core and ancillary CSD services, the issuance of securities, certain specialized credit institution services, clearing services, central counterparty services, and guarantee undertaking.

She obtained her J.D. from the University of Szeged’s Faculty of Law in 2007. Concurrently, she enrolled in the University of Potsdam’s German Economic Law program from 2002 until 2004, held fully in German. She is currently pursuing her L.L.M. in compliance at the University of Miskolc’s Law Faculty.

Tölgyes is a member of the Hungarian Competition Law Association and the Hungarian Corporate Compliance Society.