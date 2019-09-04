InterContinental Budapest names new general manager

Bence Gaál

After almost seven years, Claus Geisselmann has taken on the position of general manager of the Regent Berlin hotel, with Dutch national Peter Pottinga, an avid traveller and tourism industry expert, taking his place at the helm of the InterContinental Budapest.

Peter Pottinga

With over 20 years of experience in the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) across many countries and numerous departments, Pottinga is the ideal new leader of the iconic property in the heart of the Hungarian capital, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



Pottinga has held senior manager and general manager positions from the United States, through Europe to China, and he and his family have spent over three years in neighboring Bratislava.

“I look forward to being a part of the dynamic tourism growth in Hungary and am excited to experience the versatile capital of the Pearl of the Danube,” said Pottinga when he joined the team of the InterContinental Budapest in August.

The InterContinental Budapest has been open for almost 40 years. The hotel has 402 rooms and the largest naturally lit conference room in the city, as well as additional breakout rooms located on the same floor.