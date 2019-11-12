HP Legal names new partner

BBJ

Budapest based finance and corporate law firm HP Legal announced the promotion of Réka Versics to partner, effective January 1, 2020, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Réka Versics

Versics has been with the firm for more than four years. She specializes in banking and finance transactions as well as M&A and corporate transactions. She also has significant experience in competition law and real estate matters, according to the press release.

“We are delighted to welcome Réka into our partnership. Since joining HP Legal in 2015, Réka has proved to be a real asset to the firm," comments László Hajdu, managing partner of HP Legal. "She is an excellent lawyer with in-depth knowledge of the legal aspects of various types of business transactions."

"Her commitment, enthusiasm and hard-working approach has been instrumental to the continued success of HP Legal. I am convinced that Réka’s promotion will allow us to maintain the excellent reputation of HP Legal built up over the past 11 years in Hungary,” he argues.

Hanna Batki, the firmʼs partner, adds, “Réka is a real team player. I believe that complex commercial transactions can only be managed by lawyers who are able to cooperate and work in a team. Réka is one of the strongest members of our team which beyond doubt justifies her promotion to our partnership.”

Partner Steven Conybeare says, “Réka’s excellent skills are appreciated by the clients of the firm. They enjoy working with her and highlight her talent, knowledge, enthusiasm and pragmatic approach. Her promotion allows the firm to further strengthen its existing client relationships as well as seeking new opportunities.”