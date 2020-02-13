Henkel Hungary names new head of beauty care

BBJ

Henkel Hungary announced the appointment of Zsuzsanna Szak as head of its beauty care division, effective February 1, 2020. The expert returns to Hungary after eight years of working abroad.

Zsuzsanna Szak

She takes the position over from Ottó Németh who held it between 2016 and 2020.

"It is a great honor for me to be appointed and trusted by the management of Henkel CEE," says Szak. "I find the new position an exciting challenge, as I would like to leverage my international experience at home, having worked on regional and global projects for the past eight years in the fields of marketing, innovation, and strategy. I am fortunate enough to be able to implement the new plans with a great team of professionals working together, contributing to the further success of our popular brands, which is outstanding even in international comparison."

Szak graduated in Economics from the Budapest Business School prior to earning a masterʼs degree in International Marketing. She started her career in Hungary at Friesland, then worked for Egyesült Vegyiművek and Colgate-Palmolive.

Afterwards, she went on to pursue a career abroad, working in Warsaw, Rome and then in Basel, where she worked on regional assignments and global innovation projects. In 2018, she joined the Henkel CEE team in Vienna, where she was responsible for 21 countries as marketing manager of hair care and styling.

Prior to her latest appointment, she worked with Henkelʼs regional team on a number of innovation and communication strategies that will be implemented in Hungary in 2020. In addition to her position as head of the division, Szak is also responsible for marketing management in the beauty care retail area.