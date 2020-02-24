Former HIPO president joins Danubia Legal as partner

BBJ

Danubia Legal announced the appointment of former Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (HIPO) president Viktor Łuszcz as partner.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Łuszcz has extensive experience in cartel, merger, abuse of dominance and state aid cases, as well as in trademark registration, opposition and cancellation proceedings.

He also has in-depth practical knowledge of litigation before the EU Court of Justice and in EU law enforcement. He regularly speaks at conferences and has authored a number of articles in these fields. He is also a lecturer at the Pázmány Péter University giving a postgraduate course on the EU Court of Justice.

Prior to joining Danubia Group, Łuszcz was the president of HIPO. He proposed a legislative reform to allow for starting the examination of patent applications filed in English with the HIPO even before filing their Hungarian translations, and this proposal was enacted in 2019. In 2017 he was elected as the deputy chairman of the Boards of Appeal Committee of the European Patent Office.

Previously he worked for eleven years at the General Court of the EU as a legal secretary and drew up drafts of judgments. In particular, he drafted 10 judgments in the so-far largest petrochemical cartel case that involved issues related to fine reduction on judicial review.

He also prepared decisions in a number of actions brought against the EU Intellectual Property Office in trademark matters. Łuszczʼs past working experience also includes the European Commission’s DG Competition where he handled merger and cartel cases in construction and distributive trade sectors.

He was awarded Master of European Law degrees (LL.M.) by the College of Europe (Belgium) and the University of Rennes (France), after graduating from the Miskolc University and spending a research semester at the Technical University of Vienna.

"With the joining of Viktor we can further increase the complexity of services offered by the Danubia Group, in particular Danubia Legal," notes Árpád Pethő, managing partner of Danubia. "As always, now we also took utmost care to only start cooperation with the best experts of their field. I am convinced that the expertise and exceptional foreign experience of Viktor will be an important component in the high-level extension of the complexity of services offered by Danubia Legal."

The recently appointed Łuszcz says that "It is a great honor to join Hungaryʼs first established patent and law office. During my time at the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office, I met many colleagues from Danubia and I knew that I would become member of a team with outstanding knowledge and expertise."