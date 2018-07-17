EY names new partner to oversee innovation

BBJ

Attila Kujbus, leading associate for auditing services at professional services firm EY, has been appointed partner, now also responsible for innovational developments.

Kujbus has many years of experience in auditing multinational and medium-sized companies. In recent years, he also took part in several special consulting projects in the fields of retail, industrial manufacturing, and energy. In addition, he directed and supported the introduction of EY’s domestic and regional digital systems.

“The appointment further motivates me to look for new solutions that can make our auditing even more effective,” commented Kujbus. “My aim is to strengthen our leading role in the field of electronic auditing services, and to answer the digital era’s challenges for auditing with the utilization of innovative technologies,” he added.

