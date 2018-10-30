Ex-Deloitte exec proposed for state secretarial position

BBJ

Minister of Finance Mihály Varga has recommended the appointment of Gábor Gion, a former executive at Deloitte, one of Hungary’s leading consultancies, as state secretary for financial affairs, official government news portal kormany.hu reported.

Gion gained his degree in mathematics from Eötvös Loránd University in 1992. He acted as head of auditing at Deloitte from 2007 to 2010, then filling the position of country manager until 2017.

Gion would fill the position of Ágnes Hornung, who is on leave, from November.