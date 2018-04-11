Erik Landgraf joins Szabó Kelemen & Partners Attorneys

BBJ

On March 1, Erik Landgraf joined Szabó Kelemen & Partners Attorneys as a cooperating attorney and now strengthens the banking and finance practice of the law firm, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Landgraf has more than 25 years of experience gained at credit institutions in the area of financial and banking law. In his previous position as head of the legal department of FHB Mortgage Bank, he was responsible for creating and operating real estate financing and refinancing structures, establishing financial service provider company groups, and developing the regulatory environment.

Landgraf was a founding member of the Association of Hungarian Mortgage Banks, and actively participated in the legislation process concerning financial law, and thus in the professional debates of the mortgage chapter of the new Hungarian Civil Code.