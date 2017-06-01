DVM group appoints new Group Sales Director

BBJ

Tamás Sellyey has been appointed Group Sales Director at real estate firm DVM group, with the primary tasks of business development and professional sales within the group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Sellyey has been a key figure on the Hungarian property scene since 1998, gaining expertise in the fields of consultancy, investment and real estate development in these years, DVM group says. His previous employers include Gordon & Webster (Deputy CEO), DTZ Hungary (Head of Investment), Indotek Group (Sales & Marketing Director) and DBH Group (Managing Director). During the less dynamic period of the development segment, he proved his leadership skills as Country Representative of Philips Hungary and CEO of Philips Lighting.

Beyond his work commitments, Sellyey – an economist by education – also takes on an active role in various professional, business and social associations, DVM group adds.

“Our company has reached a point in corporate evolution when the coordination of inter-division sales initiatives requires a highly qualified, experienced expert. We are confident that Tamás Sellyey’s leadership will lead to new connections and synergies, and generate new business opportunities for the real estate development, design, project management, environmental consultancy and general construction divisions of DVM group,” said Attila Kovács, founder and managing partner of DVM group.