Dentons appoints 3 partners to European leadership roles

BBJ

Global law firm Dentons announced the appointment of Anita Horváthas co-head of the Energy group, Christopher Rose as head of the Global Private Services Group, and Thomas Schubert as head of the Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies group in Europe, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Anita Horváth

As co-head of the Europe Energy group, Anita Horváth will serve alongside co-head Arkadiusz Krasnodębski to further develop Dentons’ transactional offering within the energy sector.

Based in Budapest, she is among the premier lawyers advising on complex domestic and cross-border M&A, joint ventures and private equity transactions in Hungary, and frequently leads multi-jurisdictional deals. In addition to her regional appointment, Anita was also recently named co-head of the Corporate and M&A practice in Hungary, alongside partner Rob Irving. She has been a partner at Dentons since 2015.

"Having advised most of the premier energy players on their strategic projects in Hungary and CEE, I look forward to replicate our Energy team’s success on a European level. As Dentons is home to the largest energy-focused team of lawyers in the world, in my new role, I plan to further enhance our strength in advising developers, investors, contractors, financiers, governments and regulators on their energy sector related projects," commented Anita Horváth.

Christopher Rose

In his newly created role, Christopher Rose will establish and lead the Global Private Services group within continental Europe to provide cross-sector and cross-practice legal advisory services to ultrahigh-net-worth individuals and family offices around the world.

Rose has been a partner and head of the Europe Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies group at Dentons since 2017. He advises on cross-border venture and growth capital investments, as well as mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures. An emerging markets specialist, he has advised on over 250 transactions in Russia, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa. He regularly represents emerging growth companies in all stages of development, with a particular focus on e-commerce, food and beverage, technology and entertainment.

“Over the past several years, I have worked extensively with high-net-worth individuals and family offices, advising them primarily on their investments and acquisitions. This new role goes far beyond that," said Rose.

"Whether our clients need support with their venture capital, private equity or real estate deals, tax issues, estate planning, dispute resolution, or regulatory matters, our Global Private Services group will act as their ‘concierge’ to our global firm. We will pull together the right team of Dentons professionals, provide them with transparent fee quotes and manage their projects from beginning to end to ensure the best results," he added.

Thomas Schubert

Thomas Schubert, a partner in the Berlin office, will take over as Europe head of the Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies practice from Christopher Rose.

According to the press release, Schubert has significant experience in technology M&A and in assisting aspiring growth companies on the implementation of innovative digital business models, including blockchain technology. A well-regarded transactional lawyer, he advises on M&A deals, private equity investments, venture capital transactions and joint ventures. He is also respected for his work in the energy and renewable energy sector, and he will continue in his role as co-head of the Energy section of the Europe Regulatory group. He has been a partner at Dentons since 2015.

Thomas Schubert commented, "Digitization is fundamentally changing about every industry sector. This calls for a totally new approach of doing business. Continued investments in new innovative business models by VC funds as well as corporate investors will be key for a successful transition. I am honored to taking over the coordination and lead of Dentons’ European Venture Technology Group with the goal of further growing our interaction with and impact on the global ecosystem."

Tomasz Dąbrowski, CEO of Dentons Europe, commented on the appointments, "Dentons remains strongly committed to our strategy to enhance our offering in key sectors and practices across the European continent. I am therefore delighted that three talented partners - Anita, Chris and Thomas – will use their experience and creativity to further develop quality, innovative solutions for our clients."