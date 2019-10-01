Danubius appoints marketing and comms director

Bence Gaál

The management of Danubius Hotels Group has created the new position of marketing and communications director, appointing Judit Gál, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Gál is responsible for external and internal communication at Danubius Hotels Group, including reputation management, brand building, event marketing, exhibitions, use of media platforms, as well as supporting recruitment and retention, reporting directly to the sales and marketing director.

Having experience both from agency and as an assigner, she is tasked with strengthening the Danubius brand. The company says the brand is expected to undergo a complete renewal. The rebranding process will be managed by the new director in the near future.

Previously, Gál worked as communications director for supermarket chain Auchan Hungary for seven years, and before that, as a consultant at international PR agencies with clients from the FMCG, IT, energy, and retail industries.

Gál was awarded the title of "Spokesperson of the Year" for her professional achievements in 2015 by the Hungarian Association of Spokespersons.