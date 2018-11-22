Danone Hungary names country manager

Bence Gaál

Dániel Buzási has been appointed country manager of Danone Hungary, starting November 2018, bringing nearly 20 years of domestic and international business experience to the table, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Buzási began his career at the Hungarian subsidiary of British American Tobacco (BAT) in 1999, working in several commercial and marketing positions. He rose to the position of head of trade marketing and distribution in 2008.

Following his years at BAT, he worked at pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca as head of distribution, Central and Eastern Europe, Nordics, Russia and CIS until 2013, handling an international medicinal supply system.

Afterwards Buzási returned to BAT, working in the companyʼs London headquarters as regional head of trade for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Afterwards, he became group head of brand portfolio strategy, responsible for the worldwide renewal of brands such as Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall.

After spending years abroad, he then decided to return to Hungary, working in a completely new role leading Uniomedia, one of Hungaryʼs leading PR and communications agencies.

As the head of Danone Hungary, Buzásiʼs main task is reinforcing the companyʼs market-leading position in the country, and utilizing new opportunities on the market.