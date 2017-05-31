Cushman & Wakefield welcomes new associates

BBJ

Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has promoted Dr. Melinda Szilágyi and Balázs Kádár as associates at the Hungarian office, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Szilágyi joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2012 as a Retail Negotiator and was promoted to a Senior in 2014. She has over 10 years of experience on the Budapest retail property market and holds a Master of Science degree in Law and Political Sciences and a Master of Science degree in Italian Linguistics and Literature. Her main field of work is the downtown retail market and shopping center leasing, and she benefits from additional experience in retail and outlet park leasing.

Kádár joined Cushman & Wakefield as a Senior Valuer in 2014. He specializes in the valuation of all sectors of commercial and development property in Hungary and the CEE region. He has more than 11 years of experience in property valuation, having worked both on the consultancy and banking sides. He holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from Corvinus University of Budapest.

“I am delighted to announce that our team of Associates is growing. It is always a pleasure to honor hard work and dedication to the company and both Melinda and Balázs have proven their capability to lead in the past years. I wish them the best of success in their new roles,” said Gergely Pados, International Partner, Head of Hungary at Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield is globally celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The Budapest office, founded in 1993, is the largest real estate advisor in the country with over 100 professionals (growing further in the coming months) on board and with the most mandates secured, according to the press release. With seven service lines, the company covers a property’s life cycle from construction to letting, and from daily operations to sales.