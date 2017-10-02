Csaba Szende to head Eaton’s BSC in Budapest

BBJ

Csaba Szende has been named as site leader/managing director of Eaton’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Business Service Center (BSC) in Budapest, effective from September 15.

Eaton’s BSC is the newest addition to the company’s EMEA regional capability and opened in 2015. It now has more than 400 employees, helping manage operations across the region through customer care, sales support, commercial management as well as supply chain management, HR, IT, finance and marketing.

Szende will be responsible for setting the strategy and leading the direction of the BSC organization, providing overall leadership and responsibility for site operations, customer and business partner relationship management as well as the health and safety of the site and employees.

In addition, he will enable Eaton’s Business and Corporate teams to respond to changing market needs and business expectations through improving the productivity, efficiency and effectiveness of business services.

Prior to joining Eaton, Szende held several leading local and international managerial positions within shared services environments in Budapest.

Eaton is a power management company that had global sales of USD 19.7 billion in 2016. It has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.