Coca-Cola HBC Hungary appoints new general manager

Bence Gaál

László Békefi is set to take over as general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Hungary, taking over from Minas Agelidis, who has been appointed a member of the operating committee and regional director for a group of Central and North European countries, including Hungary, starting April 1.

László Békefi



Minas Agelidis leaves a company that is in constant and exponential growth in both revenue and volume, and hands over a legacy of a firm that has turned into a production hub for many countries within Coca-Cola Hellenic and the Coca-Cola System, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



László Békefi returns as Agelidisʼs replacement from an international assignment as sales director for Coca-Cola HBC Poland.

Békefi started his career by joining Coca-Cola HBC Hungary in 2003 as a management trainee, later holding various sales and marketing roles. After gathering experience in an international environment, he takes over the highly successful Hungarian branch of the London-listed international bottling operation, currently bottling and trading with Coca-Cola products in 28 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

"I am delighted to welcome László back to Hungary," says Agelidis. "His success in being selected to lead this amazing organization is a true manifestation of the capability of our company to train, develop and nurture talent to the benefit of our Group. Hungary has always been a source for talent for the Coca-Cola System, and currently there are more Hungarians working in the world of Coke than non-Hungarians in Hungary."

"I am honored and privileged to receive this opportunity and return to my home country to lead this outstanding organization,” says Békefi. "This company has shown a truly amazing growth ability in the past years, and has become what it set out to be: a center of excellence, an innovation engine, a talent exporter and a home for engaged, devoted and passionate people. I am humbly looking forward to further expand and accelerate the growth of our business and discover new heights of performance and success."