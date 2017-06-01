CMS Budapest welcomes senior associate

BBJ

György Bálint has joined the employment team of law firm CMS Budapest as a senior associate on June 1, after spending 13 years at CHSH Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Bálint is an experienced labor law specialist, who has been advising several market leading companies from the automotive, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, construction and TMC sectors, CMS Budapest says. He is also an experienced corporate law and litigation lawyer.

“I’m very excited to join the employment team at CMS, which is widely known as one of the best practices on the market with an impressive clientele. I am happy to bring in my experience and certain that together we will further enhance the practice area’s ongoing robust development,” said Bálint.

“We are delighted to have György in our employment team. His expertise and know-how in labor law will definitely add a new dimension to our current capabilities,” said CMS Budapest Managing Partner Gabriella Ormai.