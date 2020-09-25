Citi appoints new CEO for Hungary

Bence Gaál

Citibank Europe plc announced the appointment of Veronika Spanarova as Citi’s chief executive officer for Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Spanarova replaces Kevin A. Murray in this role following his appointment as the CEP branch head and Citi Solutions Center head Poland. Besides his new role, Murray will remain Citi’s CEO for Central Europe.

"Citi has an outstanding history of 35 years of leadership in serving our clients in Hungary with innovative solutions. Today, Hungary is also home to one of the Citi Solution Centers in the EMEA region. I am very excited to lead our highly capable, committed professional team to continue to build our franchise and help our clients grow," says Spanarova.

Commenting on the appointment Kevin A. Murray, Citi’s CEO for Central Europe, notes, "I am extremely pleased to have someone with Spanarova’s experience coming to run this critically important branch for us. Veronika has been working at Citi for more than 25 years; she is an experienced banking manager and her professional insight into our operations will ensure that, under her leadership, Citi Hungary will continue to contribute to the economic growth and progress of the country."

Spanarova started her career with Citi in the Czech Republic in 1995, having gained extensive managerial experience both in the Czech Republic and overseas. She worked in the corporate banking business in Prague, then joined Citi’s corporate banking team in Sao Paolo, Brazil, where she spent five years. In 2010, she relocated to Citi Czech Republic in Prague and held several leadership positions within Citi Retail Bank. In 2012, Veronika became the Retail Bank Head of Citi in the Czech Republic. She relocated to Bratislava, Slovakia in 2016 where she was appointed to the role of Citi’s CEO for Slovakia in May 2016.

She is a graduate of the Charles University in Prague, majoring in Economics. Spanarova is married and has three children.