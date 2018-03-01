CEPOL executive director concludes 8-year term

BBJ

Ferenc Bánfi, the Executive Director of CEPOL, the Budapest-based European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training, concluded his eight-year term and handed over to Detlef Schröder, who will serve as CEPOL Executive Director for the next four years.

Ferenc Bánfi (right) with Detlef Schröder at the CEPOL handover ceremony.



In 2017, CEPOL reached new records in terms of participation: almost 24,500 officials from 39 countries were trained during 105 residential courses, 598 exchanges, 95 webinars and other e-learning tools (such as online courses) and within the framework of the Counter Terrorism Partnership Project (CTPP), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Two other important milestones were the graduation of 27 students from CEPOL’s European Joint Master Program, and the 14th Research and Science Conference held in November in Budapest, which brought together more than 200 researchers and practitioners from all over the world, noted the press release.

“In 2009, CEPOL trained over 2,300 police officers. In 2017, with a more or less similar budget, CEPOL trained over 20,000 law enforcement officers,” noted Bánfi. “Moreover, CEPOL contributed to strengthening collaboration between law enforcement officers through its trust-building Exchange Program with over 500 exchangees in 2017.”

“If someone would have told me in 2010 that I will have to implement a project to work with Lebanon, Tunisia, Turkey and Jordan, I would not have believed it,” Bánfi continued. “Now, in the framework of the Counter Terrorism Partnership Project, we are working there and the collaboration is blossoming. Our achievements have exceeded all my expectations.”