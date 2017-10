CCCH Names Sales and Marketing Manager

BBJ

As of 2 October, Gabriella Szilagyi is the new sales and marketing manager of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary.

Szilagyi has experience in event and client management from the hospitality industry. In the past 15 years, she has been working in various positions for Accor Hotels, Corinthia Hotels and also for countryside hotels like the Spirit Hotel Thermal Spa.

In her new role, she is responsible for membership relations, also for the marketing and events activities of the CCCH.