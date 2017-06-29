‘Bitter Harvest’ gets one-off screening

BBJ

In English with Hungarian sub-titles, the Canadian war drama is based on one of the most overlooked tragedies of the 20th century, and is a powerful story of love, honor, rebellion and survival as seen through the eyes of two young lovers caught in the ravages of Joseph Stalin’s genocidal policies against Ukraine in the 1930s.

Starring Max Irons, Samantha Barks, Terence Stamp, it tells the story of a young artist named Yuri (Max Irons), who battles to survive famine, imprisonment and torture to save his childhood sweetheart Natalka (Samantha Barks) from the Holodomor, the death-by-starvation program that ultimately killed millions of Ukrainians.

The film was brought to the screen by the Toronto-based financier Ian Ihnatowycz, whose family fled Ukraine in the late 1940s, and director George Mendeluk, whose Ukrainian parents also emigrated in the 1940s. It was filmed on location in Ukraine.

Tonight’s one-off screening is the grand finale of the “Focus on Ukraine” month which has been a joint initiative of the Embassies of Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States, in support of Ukraine.

“Bitter Harvest” is being screened at the Uránia Theater’s Main Auditorium (1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 21). Tickets are available online at http://ow.ly/MylF30cTpnp or at Uránia’s box office.