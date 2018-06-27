Baker & McKenzie Budapest gets new principal

Bence Gaál

Ákos Fehérváry will take over as principal of Baker & McKenzie Budapest on July 1, leading the office’s M&A and Private Equity practices as co-head of the group and will continue managing the office’s employment and employee compensation practice group, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new principal is a lawyer with two decades of experience in advising on M&A and corporate transactions, including foreign direct investment (from privatizations to private equity and greenfield), corporate group reorganizations, high-profile share and asset transactions, and multijurisdictional cross-border deals.

Fehérváry has worked on transactions in a number of industries, including automotive, banking, energy, food, high-tech, IT, and transportation, with some of his deals considered landmark on the Hungarian and CEE markets.

He gives employment-related advice to multinational companies as head of the employment practice group. He also acts as a co-head of the China Service Group, giving legal support to Chinese clients, while also co-managing the pro-bono activity of Baker & McKenzie’s Budapest office.