Ad agency 1080P names business development director

Bence Gaál

Hungarian advertising and media agency 1080P has announced the appointment of Annamária Holovács as business development director, as the agency aims to improve its services and optimize processes between company divisions, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Annamária Holovács

"The growth realized in the past and predicted for the near future made the creation of the position a necessity," said Zsolt Urbán, CEO of 1080P. "With Annamária, our agency gained a leader with a wide range of experience that guarantees continuous growth alongside the improvement of service quality."

Holovács began her career at the European directorate of Swiss company Ringier. As a manager, she participated in the preparation of several large Hungarian projects, including the acquisitions of newspapers Magyar Hírlap and Népszabadság.

Later, she became marketing research and sales support director of a Hungarian subsidiary, before a short stint at Sanomaʼs National Geographic. For two years, starting 2003, she returned to Ringier Hungary, as marketing director of Magyar Hírlap and the magazine division.

In 2008, she acted as an external advisor for Népszabadság Zrt., coordinating Népszabadság Onlineʼs revamping process, as well as assisting in the firmʼs strategic planning. From 2009-2011, she was marketing director at Népszabadság, turning to coordinating the fusion of Ringier and Axel from the beginning of 2012.

After the foundation of Mediaworks, Holovács acted as project manager of county papers, later becoming regional marketing director until the beginning of 2018.