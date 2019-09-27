Untold Stories event brings Silicon Valley stars to Budapest

Bence Gaál

Untold Stories Budapest, an interactive startup event bringing star speakers such as Zach Coelius to Akvárium Klub, will be held on November 7, with organizers awaiting applications from local startups looking to connect with each other and special guests.

Untold Stories, within the framework of the event sponsored by Kitchen Budapest, Microsoft, Hiventures and KPMG, intends to strengthen the bond between the United States and the EU through bringing international speakers, mostly from Silicon Valley, to the Hungarian capital, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Among the international speakers appearing at Untold Stories are founder-turned-angel Zach Coelius; entrepreneur in residence at Silicon Valley Bank, Shruti Shah; and partners at 500 Startups, Marin Liao and Sheel Mohnot.

Selected startups will have the opportunity to pitch at the Millenáris Startup Campus, a day prior to the conference on November 6, while all conference attendees will also be invited to the Startup and Innovation Day right after Untold Stories.

As the last event of MY-GATEWAY, an EU-funded project which aims to boost entrepreneurship in the CEE region, Untold Stories aims to contribute to bridging the gap between the CEE and the rest of the world. The event is co-organised by Europa Media, IVSZ (the ICT Association of Hungary), Startup Hungary and Startup Europe Networks.

Organizers say it is the first startup event of its kind in the CEE. The startup-to-speaker ratio of the event will be 10:1, with only 100 startups invited to participate. Attendees will be able to engage in one-to-one discussions with the speakers by booking in advance.

"The ecosystem from Silicon Valley is incredibly dense: tons of smart people, tons of competition, and you can learn really quickly," says Coelius. "Whereas in other parts of the world it is much more challenging. You canʼt go to an event every night and meet people who are in startups in most parts of the world, like you do in Silicon Valley. That’s why Untold Stories Budapest and similar events are so cool. Building connections between people who are doing similar things is super-important because it is very difficult to build startups without community."

Organizers say that startup founders will be exposed to the invisible reality which lies behind entrepreneurship via listening to stories often untold due to the unwillingness of those behind them to be acknowledged by the great majority of people.

To apply, startups are asked to fill out a typeform. As applications are accepted on a rolling basis, the available spots may be taken before the deadline.