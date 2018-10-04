United Way Hungary announces gala dinner

Bence Gaál

United Way Hungary has announced that its annual charity gala dinner will take place on Sunday, November 4, at the Budapest Marriott Hotel.

The event aims at thanking donors for their generosity and giving an overview of the areas the foundation plans to focus on in the upcoming years.

Funds raised at the dinner will be spent on programs that help children and youth, especially from disadvantaged families, catch up and learn how to self-support through improving their reading, comprehension, and financial literacy skills, expanding their knowledge of entrepreneurship, as well as conscious career planning.

The guests at the 35 tables will be leaders from both the corporate and civic sectors, demonstrating their personal philanthropic leadership through their actions, United Way Hungary said.

This year’s special guests will be those who have dedicated themselves to support the READIT campaign and the cause of comprehensive reading. The registration form for the event is available at United Way’s website.