Three days of official national holiday events

BBJ

In accordance with tradition, a three-day series of official events will be held marking the August 20 national holiday that marks the foundation of the Hungarian state, with the slogan: “Happy Birthday, Hungary!”

The August 20 fireworks in 2017

In relation to the Tuesday national holiday, Zoltán Kovács, state secretary for international communication and relations at the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister, said events would already begin on Sunday, according to government website kormany.hu.

For three days, August 18–20, the “Street of Hungarian Flavors” offers a taste of local gastronomy at the Várkert Bazár, on the Buda side of the river between the Széchenyi Chain Bridge and Erzsébet Bridge, featuring family events during the day and concerts in the evening.

On August 20, the day begins in the morning according to military and state tradition with the hoisting of the national flag and the swearing in of 130 freshly graduated army officers, with speeches delivered by President of the Republic János Áder and Minister of Defense Tibor Benkő.

This will be followed by an air and naval show performed by the Hungarian Defense Forces, at which the military’s newly acquired equipment will also make its debut, Kovács told the press.

Events will continue on the banks of the Danube throughout the day, with the traditional fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. Kovács noted that the firework launch locations are being placed further south compared to last year.