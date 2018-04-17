Péter Türk retrospective at Ludwig Museum

BBJ

A major retrospective exhibition and a catalogue of the conceptual artist Péter Türk (1943–2015) is to be staged at the Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art from April 20 to June 24.

Türk checking one of his installations at the Kiscelli Museum in 2006 (photo: Róbert Szabó)

Türk was a key figure of the “great generation” of Hungarian neo-avant-garde artists. According to the organizers: “His work is probably one of the most exciting and inspiring achievements of post-1945 Hungarian art.”

Although Türk’s work has always been widely appreciated on the Hungarian art scene, it is being presented in its diversity to the general public for the first time.

“Péter Türk created a large and complex oeuvre, with (what may seem) frequent repetitions and small, barely noticeable shifts,” the Ludwig Museum said in a press release sent to Hungary A.M. “It is like a carpet with a complex pattern: the viewer must slow down and allow time to distinguish the threads, motifs and patterns, to follow their meandering, to understand the trains of thought. The attentive viewer will be rewarded with one of the most exciting, but hitherto lesser known, oeuvres of modern visual art in post-World War II Hungary.”

