Motorcycle Wine Route Rally sets off this weekend

BBJ

Based on the concept of the Hungarian Wine Route Rally (Magyar Borok Útja Rallye), the second Motorcycle Wine Route Rally will set off during the Pentecost weekend in order to explore the wine regions of Lake Balaton, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Approximately 500 motorists will compete against each other on June 2-4, exploring the Balaton wine region and engaging in business networking. Participants can race with their own motorcycles, while they can also try out the newest Vespa GTS 300 models in spectacular colors.

Based on the concept of the Hungarian Wine Route Rally, this two-wheel rally is considered a prelude to the traditional four-wheel race in August.

Similarly to last year, Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér and Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas will oversee the motorcycle rally.

Following the more than two-decade tradition of the wine rally, organizers pay special attention to safe driving; participants can only taste and drink wines in the evenings, when no driving takes place. To ensure maximum safety, all drivers are checked with a breathalyzer each morning before being allowed to sit in their vehicles.

Following this new event, the Hungarian Wine Route Rally, which celebrated its 20th anniversary two years ago, will be organized in the last weekend of August, according to tradition.