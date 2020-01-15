Kempinski Lady in Red celebrates 10th anniversary

BBJ

Kempinski celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Lady in Red brand ambassador concept with Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest surprising guests with various birthday activities between January 17-26.

Providing a personalized and intuitive guest experience based on cultural empathy, guest intelligence and an understanding of each individual guest’s needs is the role of the iconic Lady in Red, an emblematic position created by Kempinski 10 years back.

"The Lady in Red is a local expert who knows everything there is to know about our hotels and the destination," explains Benedikt Jaschke, chief quality officer Kempinski Hotels and member of the management board. "Whether it’s a special anniversary celebration, a surprise proposal or a once-in-a-lifetime family holiday, they draw upon their passion for craftsmanship, gastronomy and local culture to ensure visitors are well-equipped to live unforgettable memories every time they visit."

On arrival in one of the 79 Kempinski Hotels, the Lady in Red family is instantly recognizable: Dressed in a striking, elegant tailor-made red outfit that reflects the sartorial traditions in each destination, the Ladies in Red evoke an authentic sense of place and occasion showcasing the cultural nuance and classic European elegance for which Kempinski is known worldwide.

These brand ambassadors are alert to any opportunity to go one step beyond, and to craft unforgettable experiences for well-traveled guests, acting as both a host and a trusted companion during their stay with Kempinski Hotels. As they play a pivotal role in every guestʼs stay, they are well connected to their colleagues at the front office, in the food & beverage department and with the concierge working closely side by side with them.

"Essentially, the Lady in Red was meant to replace the rather old fashioned guest relations position, which was not iconic at all," adds Jaschke. “We were looking for the extra sparkle of a unique personality with unique responsibilities who is easy to recognize.”

More than 150 Ladies in Red represent Kempinski across the hotel chainʼs portfolio, coming from all walks of life and from more than 30 countries. There are even some Gentlemen in Red, for example at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, which can be recognized by their red tie and red socks.

"Indeed, a Lady in Red is no mere wallflower," says Anna Barbulska, Lady in Red at Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest. "We are approachable, attentive and curious, but discrete and cultivated at the same time, good-mannered, polite, but also discerning. We all share the Kempinski perspective on luxury that it must be rare, must be felt and must be original. In fact, we are always ready to pick up on small hints that might reveal how we can add a dash of magic to a guest’s stay."