HR and work discussion event at Loffice Budapest

BBJ

Loffice and UniCredit have announced an event on HR and work-related topics, to take place in Loffice Budapest this Wednesday, November 14, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The discussion will take place in a fishbowl format, with possible audience participation. Topics will include employee retention and automation, among others. Special guests at the discussion will be Rita Veres, Zsolt Kelliár (Talentuno), Gergő Vári (Lensa), and Tamás Mészáros (UniCredit).

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Registration is open from 5.30 p.m. Application is possible by filling out this form.

The discussion will take place in Hungarian. Further information is available at the eventʼs Facebook page.