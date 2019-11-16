Conference on political and economic reforms in Ukraine

BBJ

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, in cooperation with Ukraine’s International Center for Policy Studies, will organize a conference titled “Political and Economic Reforms in Ukraine as a Window of Cooperation With the EU”, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Participants include Sergiy Solodkyy, first deputy director of the New Europe Center in Ukraine, and Yehor Kyian, an analyst on economic issues from the International Center for Policy Studies of Ukraine. The moderator will be Sándor Ackermann, an analyst at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The event is on November 20 at 2 p.m. at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (13-15 Bérc utca, Budapest 1016). The English language discussion is open to the public but prior registration is required at the kki.hu website.