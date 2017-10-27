Conference focuses on regional aviation developments

BBJ

The third annual Central and Eastern European Aviation Conference will take place at the Danubius Hotel Gellért in Budapest this November 21-22, featuring the latest industry news, current technologies and future trends in the aviation sector, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

“We aim to analyze airline and airport business development strategies in the CEE region, while providing business networking opportunities for guests, sponsors, speakers and the media,” said László Tamás, founder and conference director.

“The region is among the most dynamic in Europe. Its aviation industry is experiencing rapid growth that follows the trend among West European countries,” Tamás continued. “Strong industrialization in recent years, along with more disposable income, is driving the aviation sector on both corporate and recreational levels,” he added.

Tamás noted that flag carriers are maintaining growth and are turning profitable, due, in part, to lower oil prices, while low-cost carriers are set for exponential growth.

“Our aim is for the conference to be the business forum in the long run for the region’s industry leaders, and in doing so, to offer a strong networking opportunity to do business and exchange best practices,” Tamás added.

Guest speakers at the conference include Thomas Reynaert, managing director of Airlines for Europe (A4E); Anca Apahidean, IATA Area Manager for Central and Eastern Europe; Jost Lammers, CEO of Budapest Airport; Rafał Milczarski, CEO & President of the management board of LOT Polish Airlines; Gediminas Almantas, CEO of Lithuanian Airports; and Ralph Anker, chief editor and analyst at Anker Report.

Conference sub-themes include a new aviation strategy for Europe, market opportunities in the region, CEE hub/regional airport challenges, the digital revolution, greener airports and aircraft, and smart apps for smart travelers.

To register for the conference, go to www.cee-aviation.com/register, or see the website for more information.