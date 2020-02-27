Budapest taking 5th safari trip into startup world

Ekaterina Sidorina

Budapest will once again become an interactive showcase of the Hungarian startup ecosystem as the fifth Budapest Startup Safari returns on April 23 and 24 with a variety of programs by local and international experts aimed at professionals, investors and those wishing to begin their career in startup.

After its first launch in Berlin in 2012, the event started growing in importance in other cities all across Europe and became one of the most crucial events in Hungary and the region for encouraging knowledge exchange and networking opportunities in the startup community.

Participants of the Budapest Startup Safari can expect more than 150 different events taking place at 50 venues, including six thematic journeys, exclusive content by local and international experts, lesser-known startups and big shots such as Sharp3D, Prezi and LogMeIn. Various interactive workshops, forums and lectures will be supported by Google, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley and SAP.

The Hungarian lineup for this years’ Budapest Safari includes Gábor Bojár, founder of software development company Graphisoft and the Aquincum Institute of Technology, a private university; Károly Gerendai, founder of the Sziget music festival, the I Love Hungary Club and owner of the Michelin-starred Costes restaurant; and Péter Oszkó, former finance minister, investor and owner of OXO Labs. OXO Labs is an incubator helping entry-level startups find their place on the international market. From this year it join the Safari not just as a participant, but as one of its investors.

The list of the international presenters in the Hungarian capital includes: Kristian Riis, guitarist and manager of the Danish rock band Nephew, founder of the NORDIC (LA) entertainment industry network and an active startup investor; Tristan Finnemore, vice president of South African online trading company Easy Equities; Jeevan Kumar, founder of startup Zoom, an instant courier service; and Florian Wimmer, co-founder of Blockpit, a company working at assisting and monitoring cryptocurrency.

Drew Calin, co-owner of Greenhouse, South East Asia’s largest market entry service provider, and Júlia Bíró, site reliability engineer of the content management microservice company Contentful, will also appear.

Registration for the event and ticket purchase is available at the Budapest Startup Safari website, https://budapest.startupsafari.com/tickets/.