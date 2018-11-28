Borkult-Axioart online wine auction debuts

BBJ

The biggest online art trading platform in Hungary, Axioart, is organizing a wine auction entitled “Borkult” on December 14, says the companyʼs official website. Award-winning bottles from the VinAgora International Wine Competition will go under the hammer.

The catalogue includes a list of 26 items from various producers. The highest starting price of HUF 30,000 has been assigned to six bottles of Hilltop Neszmély’s Premium Pinot Grigio (2012), and to the Kamocsay Ákos Prémium Olaszrizling (2013). These are followed by six bottles of Tokaji Aszú from Patricius Borház at HUF 27,000.

Axioart CEO László Gyenis told the Budapest Business Journal that the majority of the wines offered at the auction are not traded in the retail sector. He added that this is the first online wine auction in Hungary. The long-term aim of the company is to set a tradition. Prior registration at axioart.com is necessary for bidding.