’Back to the City’ business drinks by Swisscham Hungary

BBJ

Organized by Swisscham Hungary and the Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, an after-summer event called "Back to the City" will give guests a chance to catch-up with friends and business partners, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal reports.

Due to be held on September 19, the venue will be Budapest Marriott Hotel’s newly refurbished lounge bar, Liz and Chain.

The participation fee will be HUF 9,000 plus VAT for members, and HUF 12,000 plus VAT for for non-members. The fee includes wine, beer, soft drinks and snacks from 6-9 p.m.

Registrations and cancellations will be accepted until 6 p.m. on September 15, on the Swisscham website.