WPD Windmanager takes over running of Kelag’s wind farm in Croatia

BBJ

Germany’s WPD Windmanager said it has taken over the operational management of the 11.5-megawatt (MW) Jasenice wind farm in Croatia, owned by Austrian energy firm Kelag, Renewables Now reports.

WPD Windmanager has been responsible for the technical management, as well as for the administrative coordination and the reporting obligations for the wind farm since July 2019, it said in a statement.

The wind farm is located in Jasenice village, some 40 km northeast of the Adriatic tourist port town of Zadar, Renewables Now added.