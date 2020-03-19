Watchdog to check price hikes in Poland as coronavirus hits

remember me
A Polish consumer watchdog said on March 17 that it was setting up a team to monitor price hikes for food and hygiene products as the coronavirus spreads, Polish News Agency PAP reported.
Prices online and in bricks-and-mortar shops will both be scrutinized, state news agency PAP explained.
“We are receiving signals of glaring price increases for certain types of food and hygiene products,” said Tomasz Chróstny, head of Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), PAP said.
