Volkswagen plans to layoff around 450 people in Poland

BBJ

By the end of 2021, Volkswagen Poznań (VWP), the largest car maker in Poland, will have made around 450 employees redundant, the PAP news agency reported, citing a company announcement.

Aerial view of Volkswagen Poznán plant. Photo by Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com

The company reported that after three weeks of restoring production, the production plants are increasing their capacities. As VWP emphasized in its statement, it “reacts to the possible results of the coronavirus pandemic and uncertain situation on main outlets.”

By the end of next year, VWP plans to decrease headcount in its factories by 4%, which means that around 450 people will be laid off. These will be mainly people on fixed-term contracts.

“The coronavirus pandemic caused severe losses on every continent. Our company also suffers its consequences,” Jens Ocksen, the head of VWP was quoted as saying , PAP said.