Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Volkswagen in talks to sell Bugatti brand to Croatia’s Mate Rimac

 BBJ
 Monday, September 21, 2020, 16:30

Germany’s Volkswagen Group is holding talks to sell its luxury car brand Bugatti to Croatia’s Mate Rimac, the founder of electric vehicle developer and producer Rimac Automobili, German media reported on Thursday, as cited by Total-Croatia. 

Photo by LCV / Shutterstock.com

According to unnamed sources, nothing has been decided yet, though it is possible that the sale to Rimac will receive the approval of Volkswagen by the end of the year, Manager Magazin reported.

Sveta Nedelja-based Rimac Automobili, founded in 2009, specializes in high-performance electric vehicle technology.

Shareholders in Rimac Automobili include: Porsche, part of the Volkswagen Group, which has a 15.5% stake; China’s Camel Group (14%); Hyundai Motor (11%); and Kia Motors Corporation (2.7%), Total-Croatia says.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles