V4 sign declaration to build high-speed rail link

Government officials from Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia (known as Visegrád Four, or V4 Group) signed a declaration on Tuesday to build a high-speed rail link between the four countries, Poland’s PAP news agency reported.
The high-speed train connection will link the city centers of Warsaw, Prague, Bratislava and Budapest.
PAP quoted Slovakia’s Infrastructure Minister Arpad Ersek as saying that trains would in the future travel at speeds up to 300 kph in the region, with journey times comparable to air travel.
