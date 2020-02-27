U.S.-based Highlander Partners buys majority stake in Romania’s SanoVita

Dallas, Texas-based Highlander Partners, L.P., a leading middle market private equity firm, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Romanian food brand SanoVita. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Râmnicu Vâlcea, SanoVita is one of the most reputable and trusted food brands in Romania.

Since it was founded, SanoVita (latin for "healthy life") has represented a healthier alternative to traditional foods. The company offers a wide range of products, including snacks, cereals, rice cakes, tofu, mueslis, and nut and seed mixes, Highlander Partners said in its statement.